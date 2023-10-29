Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.93% of Avid Bioservices worth $43,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 780,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 634.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,849 shares of company stock worth $293,385 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 4.9 %

CDMO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.