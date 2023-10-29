Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

