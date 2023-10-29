Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

