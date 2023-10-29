Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 13,076 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.65. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

