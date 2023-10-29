Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

