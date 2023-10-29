Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 9,318 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

