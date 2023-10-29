Axcella Health (AXLA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axcella Health Trading Down 9.1 %
Axcella Health stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $41.25.
Axcella Health Company Profile
Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.
