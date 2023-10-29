Axcella Health (AXLA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcella Health Trading Down 9.1 %

Axcella Health stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

Axcella Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

