Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Axonics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Axonics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 584,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,792. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

