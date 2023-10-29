BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of BANF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. 52,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

