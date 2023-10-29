Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

BCH opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.34 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.