Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Banco Macro Price Performance

NYSE BMA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.43. 189,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,512. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.25). Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $840.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.32%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

