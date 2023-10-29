Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

