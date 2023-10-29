Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.