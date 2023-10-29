Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,928,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,437,000 after buying an additional 5,638,608 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 220,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 71,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.