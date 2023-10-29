Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.76 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

