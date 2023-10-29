Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 276,881 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,881 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

