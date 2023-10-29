Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $228.92 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

