Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,324 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

