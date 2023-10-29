Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Gartner worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.71.

Shares of IT opened at $325.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.40 and a 200-day moving average of $340.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.46 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

