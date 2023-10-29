Bank of Nova Scotia Has $23.59 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2,572.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $386.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

