Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 130,018 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of NiSource worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NiSource by 39.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NiSource by 6.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NiSource by 150.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 511,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 307,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in NiSource by 110.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

