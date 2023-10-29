Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 428,604 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.