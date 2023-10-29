Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 702,385 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.38% of Crescent Point Energy worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,532 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $21,180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,996,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CPG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities cut Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

