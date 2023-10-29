Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 89,303 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $40.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

