Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

