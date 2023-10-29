Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 40,102 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,911,000 after buying an additional 894,974 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

