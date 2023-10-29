Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,085,453 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,085,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $238.79 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

