Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.62% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.