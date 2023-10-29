Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

