Barclays PLC Acquires 140,265 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 292.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Moelis & Company worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 30.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $106,310,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 34.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 609,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

