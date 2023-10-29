Barclays PLC Acquires 155,019 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.1 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 1,018,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

