Barclays PLC Acquires 25,055 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.69% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 528,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $607.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.