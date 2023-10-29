Barclays PLC Acquires 25,277 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of RBC Bearings worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,554,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,759,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $256.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

