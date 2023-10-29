Barclays PLC Acquires 62,513 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. 2,158,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.