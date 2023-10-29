Barclays PLC Acquires 68,534 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Terex worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Terex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. 1,866,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

