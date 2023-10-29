Barclays PLC Acquires 71,063 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Commercial Metals worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 1,295,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,286. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

