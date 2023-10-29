Barclays PLC Acquires 7,302 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Insperity worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 2.6 %

NSP stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 189,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,723. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

