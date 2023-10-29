Barclays PLC Acquires 75,971 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Popular worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 603,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,639. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

