Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.89. 2,000,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

