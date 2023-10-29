Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $205.32. The company had a trading volume of 382,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,736. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.