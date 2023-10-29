Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of F.N.B. worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,350. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.