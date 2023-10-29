Barclays PLC Buys 17,285 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 208.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Penumbra worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 172.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,157. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 260.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.42.

Get Our Latest Report on PEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.