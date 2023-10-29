Barclays PLC Buys 38,009 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 511,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

