Barclays PLC Buys 43,444 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Maximus worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.03. 199,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,972. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.92 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

