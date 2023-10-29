Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

SPOT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.35. 1,971,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,030. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.