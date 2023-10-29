Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of UFP Industries worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. 264,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,533. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $107.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.