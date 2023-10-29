Barclays PLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 205,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average of $245.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $284.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

