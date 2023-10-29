Barclays PLC Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 1,552,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,913. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

