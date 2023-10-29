Barclays PLC Grows Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Duolingo worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.57. 568,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,699,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,699,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,985 shares of company stock valued at $40,641,709 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

