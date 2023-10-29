Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Cadence Bank worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

CADE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

