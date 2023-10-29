Barclays PLC Has $10.13 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

